Congress flays him for not paying attention to Odisha’s rights over river waters

Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was given a grand send-off by his partymen when he left for New Delhi on Friday to attend a tripartite meeting on the Mahanadi water dispute, opposition Congress held him responsible for the row.

Odisha Pradesh Congress committee president Prasad Harichandan, who released a White Paper on the dispute demanding immediate halt to construction of all dams and barrages across Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh, criticised Mr. Patnaik for creating the dispute by not paying any attention towards Odisha’s rights over Mahanadi waters during his 16 years of rule.

Stating that the Mahanadi river water was meant for the life and livelihood of the people of both States and not for business, Mr. Harichandan said that Mr. Patnaik, who was also in charge of the Water Resources Department, was fully responsible for th econtroversy which had taken the shape of a major dispute.

Mr. Patnaik was doing politics over the Mahanadi issue by organising rallies and demonstrations despite being in power, Mr. Harichandan alleged.

The tripartite meeting that has been convened by Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti in Delhi on Saturday is scheduled to be attended by Mr. Patnaik and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh.

Quoting the White Paper, Mr. Harichandan said that if the meeting fails to reach an understanding to protect Odisha’s interest, Mr. Patnaik should urge the Centre to constitute Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal as per provisions of Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956.

He also demanded that the State government prepare a comprehensive document on all projects being constructed across Mahanadi and their impact on environment. The assessment of water requirements of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh at present and for the future should be done, he added.

The BJP too strongly criticised the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s send-off rally that was attended by thousands of party leaders and workers at the stretch between Mr. Patnaik’s house and the airport in the Capital city.

“The BJD organised the send off rally outside Mr. Patnaik’s house to divert people’s attention from the failures of its government and to draw political mileage,” said BJP legislator Pradeep Purohit.

The two-day-long programme at the State Secretariat when Mr. Patnaik elicited views and suggestions from hundreds of people, including representatives of some political parties and non-government organisations, was also severely criticised by both Congress and BJP on Thursday.