Modi lauds Nitish's "commitment to the progress of Bihar"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Governor of Bihar Satya Pal Malik and the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, on his arrival, at Patna, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI/PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his "commitment to the progress of Bihar" and reiterated that the Centre attached "topmost importance to the development of eastern India".

Mr. Modi was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Patna University (PU).

Mr. Kumar, who shared the stage with Mr. Modi for the first time after the the JD(U) returned to the National Democratic Alliance fold, said, “It is a day of great honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present for Patna University’s centenary celebrations.”

Bihar is blessed with both 'Gyaan' and 'Ganga.' This land has a legacy that is unique: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 14, 2017

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, "A nation seen as a land of snake charmers has distinguished itself in the IT sector." He urged the youth to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by the people around them. "India is a youthful nation, blessed with youthful aspirations. Our youngsters can do a lot for the nation and the world," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Chief Minister and others at the Patna airport. Mr. Modi drove straight to the Patna Science College campus

PM's first official Bihar tour

This is the Prime Minister’s first full-fledged official tour of the State since the BJP became a part of the ruling coalition in Bihar in July last after the Mr. Kumar-led JD(U) snapped its alliance with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

In August, Mr. Modi, along with Mr. Kumar, made an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Bihar.

The Prime Minister had promised a “package” of ₹ 1.25 lakh crore in 2015 for the State during the campaign for the Assembly elections in which the BJP and the JD(U) were pitted against each other.

The two parties remained partners in Bihar for 17 years but the JD(U) severed the ties with the BJP in mid-2013 over the announcement of Mr. Modi as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was among the dignitaries present at the PU function, told reporters, “I am not here as a minister but as a proud alumnus of this glorious university. And I am proud that the Prime Minister of the country is attending a function at my alma mater“.

Other Union Ministers present included Ram Vilas Paswan, Ashwini Chaubey and Upendra Kushwaha.

To inaugurate four NH projects

After the PU function, Mr. Modi will fly to Mokama, which is in Patna district and about 100 km from the capital city, and lay the foundation stone for four national highways projects worth ₹ 3,031 crore.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of Water Resources, will accompany the Prime Minister for the ceremony.

The State BJP president has been hinting that a bonanza was on the cards, terming the Prime Minister’s visit a “Diwali gift” to the people of Bihar in general and Mokama in particular.