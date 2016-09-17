Meanwhile, as part of preventive detention, Ahmedabad police detained Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani among others.

It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 66th birthday and he is celebrating it in his home State where he arrived late Friday evening.

After arriving at Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister was felicitated with thousands of his fans and BJP workers gathered outside the airport.

Thanking the party workers for their wishes and blessings, Mr. Modi proceeded for Raj Bhavan where he will be staying.

In the morning, Mr.Modi went to his younger brother Pankaj’s residence in Gandhinagar and met his mother Hiraba to seek her blessings.

Gujarat Governor O.P. Kohli also wished the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan.

Interestingly, Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, who too is on two day visit to Gujarat, personally offered birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi has a packed schedule in the State with an event in Limkheda, a tribal area in central Gujarat, where he would announce a couple of irrigation projects.

Subsequently, he will fly to Navsari in South Gujarat to attend a function where he will distribute kits and other benefits to the differently-abled.

Jignesh Mevani detained



Meanwhile, as part of preventive detention, Ahmedabad police detained Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and others.

This is a second visit of the Prime Minister to Gujarat in less than three weeks. He had come to inaugurate an irrigation project in Saurashtra region on August 30, where he had said in his speech that he would visit the State more often.

With Gujarat going for the crucial Assembly polls in December next year, the Mr. Modi’s frequency of visit to the State is also expected to go up.