Having not received salaries for almost six months, around 2,600 aggrieved teachers under the Nagaland Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers’ Association (NSSATA) on Tuesday launched second phase of stir against the State government at the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) here.

The aggrieved teachers, who were on first phase of agitation boycotted classes till yesterday since October 17 last, resorted to massive protest by not even allowing the staff of DoSE to enter the office for its functioning.

“Despite serving several representations and memoranda since 2010 to streamline the payment of salaries, the government did not initiate any action, because of which the teachers had to resort to such an extreme measure,” said agitating teachers.

During their course of agitation, the officials of the Association were summoned for a meeting with Minister of School Education Yitachu at his official residence, where they discussed the matter in the presence of the Secretary and HoD of Education Department. However, the Minister and department officials failed to give any written assurance and the meeting was inconclusive, the agitators said.

The SSA teachers have decided that they would continue the agitation tomorrow from 8 am onwards and would not allow the department staff to work till their demands are fulfilled, they said. - PTI