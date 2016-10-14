Odisha has finally settled rights over forest land of tribals of Nagada in Jajpur district which hogged limelight following the death of 19 malnourished children, .

Tribals will soon have record of rights of forest land under the Forest Rights Act as Jajpur district administration is in the last stage of preparation of titles and maps of individual forest rights.

As per the district administration, under the Forest Rights Act, 247 individual claims, covering an area of 49.55 acres, had been received from Nagada and Guihasala villages and its hamlets. These claims had been processed and approved by the sub divisional level committee (SDLC) and district level committees as per provisions of FRA within 21 days.