Even as death toll in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Odisha’s Malkangiri district reached 60, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday asked the State government to take timely steps to stop the spread of the disease.

Mr. Nadda, who reviewed outbreak of JE in some southern Odisha district, also wondered as to how health tragedies kept occurring in the State.

“Why such health tragedies are taking place in Odisha time and again and why I have to send Central teams at frequent interval. So protocols have to be followed in time. A lot of initiatives have been taken in case of JE. But had those initiatives been taken in time, it could have been beneficial,” said Union Health Minister here.

Stating that maximum malaria cases are reported from Odisha, Mr. Nadda said the Centre is ready to extend technical and other supports including supply of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs). He advised the State government to be more proactive and follow protocol in time.

When attention was drawn on allegation that the Centre did not respond to request of the Odisha government for vaccination, Mr. Nadda said: “There was a difference of opinion whether it was JE or not. When a technical committee said it considered it to be JE, four districts of India were included in vaccination programme. Subsequently, three more districts were added. Technical team would visit the district and take a call.”