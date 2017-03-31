MP govt plans to introduce death penalty for rape of minor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributing award to police sub-inspectors during a passing out parade at Madhya Pradesh Police Training Academy at Bhauri, in Bhopal on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

An amendment to the criminal law providing death penalty for raping a minor would be introduced in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly soon, the government said on Friday.

“A bill providing death sentence for rape of minors would be presented in the coming monsoon session [of Assembly]. Once it is passed it would be forwarded to the President for assent,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Mr. Chouhan made the announcement while addressing `Joint Convocation Ceremony’ at the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy.

“The first condition for the development of the state and the country is a good law and order system and this is the major responsibility of the police,” Mr. Chouhan said.

His government would extend full support to the police, the CM assured.

The government had sanctioned at least 30,000 new posts of police personnel at various levels and some 25,000 new houses were going to be constructed with facilities like CCTV cameras for the police personnel, he added.

Mr. Chouhan also lauded the police, especially for the investigation of Bhopal—Ujjain train blast case, where the accused were nabbed within three hours.

Women were not inferior to anyone and therefore a third of the posts in the police department were reserved for women in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister also asked the police to create an atmosphere where women can move around anywhere at any time independently and fearlessly.

As many as 633 police personnel (including 155 women) in the ranks such as subedar, sub-inspector, sub-inspector of Special Armed Force (SAF) and sub-inspector of Special Branch were inducted in the service during the 89th Convocation of the Academy.