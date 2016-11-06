As part of its efforts to create “Skilled In Odisha” brand, the State government on Saturday signed a memorandum with the NTPC for setting up a modern polytechnic college at Darlipali in Sundargarh district.

The MoU was signed between the Department of Skill Development and Technical Education, Odisha, and the NTPC in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here.

Efforts on

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Patnaik said consistent efforts are being made by the government to create an eco-system for collaboration with industries to set up more technical institutions to hone the skills of the youths in Odisha.

Under provisions of the agreement, the NTPC would spend Rs 25 crore for construction of classrooms, workshops and libraries. The central PSU would also supply necessary equipment to the institution.

Diploma courses

The proposed centre would offer diploma courses in electrical engineering, mining engineering and instrumentation and controls engineering.

Each department would have 60 students.

ITI in Ganjam

NTPC had also taken up the establishment of an ITI at Shergarh in Ganjam which would start functioning from the next academic session, Patnaik said.

Minister Skill Development and Technical Education, Sanjay Dasburma, and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subrato Bagchi were present on the occasion. - PTI

