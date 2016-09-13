A widow and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly raped several times in the last few months by a man and his two sons here, the police said on Monday.

A case was lodged against the three accused at the Civil Line Police Station last evening, said Circle Officer Aaley Hasan Khan.

The woman alleged that she and her daughter were raped several times by the accused in the last few months. She got pregnant and was forced to abort, he said.

The woman, along with her five children, was residing at a relative’s house here since her husband’s death four years ago, Mr Khan said.

The victims have been hospitalised, said the police.

In another incident, a woman was kidnapped and raped by six men, who also made a video clip of the act, in Shajadnagar area, the police said on Monday. The victim was kept captive at various places. However, she managed to escape yesterday and informed the police, Mr Khan said.