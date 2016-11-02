Three more deaths reported on Tuesday, toll 82; official toll 73 in Malkangiri district

More teams of medical experts from the State and outside Odisha are expected to reach Malkangiri district in the next few days as despite all efforts, suspected deaths of children due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are not abating here.

With three more deaths of children being reported from the district on Tuesday, total number of JE deaths in the district rose to 82.

Speaking to The Hindu , Nruparaj Sahu, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to monitor the fight against JE in Malkangiri district, put the official death toll at 73. According to him out of these deaths, tests of blood samples of 28 victims have confirmed that they had died due to JE. The other victims, who have died during past eight weeks, may have died of JE or some other form or due to meningitis, said Mr Sahu.

Mr Sahu accepted that the situation in Malkangiri district was alarming and all possible efforts were on to curb the outbreak of Encephalitis and other killer diseases for which mosquitoes are vectors. JE caused by a virus has no cure till date.

In the next few days some more teams of medical experts, including ones from outside the State, would reach Malkangiri district to help in the fight against JE as well as to formulate an effective plan to check its outbreak in coming years.

Meanwhile, the Malkangiri district administration has procured portable fogging machines to strengthen the fight against mosquitoes. Each panchayat would be provided one fogging machine soon for regular fogging. It has been accepted that lack of proper immunity due to malnutrition of mothers and their children is also a major reason behind increased lethality of JE infection in Malkangiri district. In encephalitis-prone regions of the district like Kalimela and Korkunda, free-cooked food is being provided to mothers and their young children.

Arrangement has been made to transport any child suffering from fever to district headquarters hospital without any delay.

