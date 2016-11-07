Members of the school management have been arrested for not reporting the crime

Four more persons have been arrested in connection with the rape of two girls at a residential school for tribal children in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, taking the number of those apprehended to 15.

After the alleged rape of a class IV student at Nimbaji Kokare Aided Primary Ashram (residential) School at Pala in Khamgaon tehsil came to light three days ago, another girl from the same class came forward with a rape complaint against the same accused, Ittusingh Pawar, on Saturday.

The police also arrested school staff and members of its management for not reporting the crime.

A police officer on Sunday said Pawar, who worked as a sweeper in the school, had confessed to the crime during questioning.

Police on Saturday arrested four directors — Balkrishna Wagh (65), Sahebrao Kokare (42), Anil Kokare (36) and Mohan Kokare (54) — of Shri Ramchandra Maharaj Sewabhavi Sanstha which runs the school. A local court remanded them in judicial custody till November 14. The police had earlier arrested 11 people, including Pawar.

Tribal organisations took out a protest march on Saturday demanding action against the guilty.