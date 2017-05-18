More civilians displaced in Rajouri

Quest for survival: Villagers move with their belongings to safer places after heavy shelling from the Pakistani side in Rajouri district of Jammu. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 435 civilians living in the border areas were displaced as fresh shelling by Pakistan Rangers on the Line of Control (LoC) disrupted life in Rajouri district in the Pir Panchal Valley.

“A total of 2,180 civilians are living in relief camps now. The fresh ceasefire violation on Tuesday night forced evacuation of 435 more people to the camps,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said .

On the crossfire

The official said bullet-proof bunkers and ambulances were used to shift the civilians following heavy shelling in the Balakote sector.

A defence spokesman said the violation of the ceasefire started at 12.50 p.m. and continued till 1.30 p.m.

Small arms, automatic weapons and 82 mm and 120 mm mortars were also used earlier in the evening in Nowshera sector, said the spokesman.

“A fitting reply was given to Pakistan’s violation,” he added.

The areas affected by the shelling included Ans Bhandhaar, Lam and Kalsian.

Three civilians were killed and around seven injured in the past one week due to shelling by the Pakistan Rangers in Rajouri district.

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana has cautioned against the tendency to make the LoC “a political theatre.”

Collective strategy

He called for a collective strategy towards minimising the suffering of the border dwellers.

“We urge all the political parties to rise above politics and work towards seeking a safe, secure and better life for our people, who remain at the receiving end whenever border skirmishes take place,” Mr. Rana said, during his visit to Nowshehra sector of Rajouri. He said successive governments at the Centre promised construction of shelters, community bunkers, allotment of plots and jobs to the border youth.

“On the ground, there has been no forward movement,” he alleged.