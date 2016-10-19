The Saligao Police have slapped fresh charges of robbery and rape on Rajkumar Singh who is alleged to have sexually assaulted and murdered perfume specialist Monika Ghurde.

"The accused, Rajkumar Singh, who was arrested in Benguluru on October 9, was initially booked only for murder. However, during the investigation he admitted to forcible sexual assault," police said.

His seven-day police custody was extended by four more days on Monday.

Police said he underwent a medical test at State-owned Goa Medical College hospital. The results of the tests proved the Singh’s involvement in the crime.

Ms. Ghurde was found murdered in her rented apartment at Sangolda in north Goa on October 6.