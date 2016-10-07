Renowned perfume specialist Monica Ghurde (39) has been found dead at her residence at Salgonda in north Goa.

The police suspect rape and murder. Superintendent of Police, north Goa, Umesh Gaonkar told The Hindu on Friday that the post mortem was scheduled to take place on Saturday morning at the Goa medical college hospital. The exact cause of death and whether she had been raped before her death would be known only after the post mortem, he said.

The police reached Ms. Ghurde’s house at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday following a call from her brother in Mumbai.

Mr. Gaonkar said that Ms. Ghurde’s maid had gone to her residence on Thursday evening and found that she was not opening the door. The maid called the brother in Mumbai, who called the neighbours and Ms. Ghurde’s ex-husband. They opened the door with the help of a watchman and found Ms. Ghurde dead in her bed.

Mr. Gaonkar said the police found the victim with her hands and legs tied. They did not find any valuables missing apart from her mobile phone. Her brother, who arrived in Goa on Friday, has been asked to ascertain if there are any things missing.

The police said Ms. Ghurde had been living in a flat in Sangolda since July this year after separating from her husband and shifting from Porvorim near here.