Lakhs of rupees spent on Delhi government’s parliamentary secretaries, GAD tells EC

In what could spell more trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party, the General Administration Department (GAD) in its reply to the Election Commission has stated that expenditure was incurred in setting up the office of 21 parliamentary secretaries appointed by the Delhi government.

The AAP government has vehemently denied that parliamentary secretaries hold “office of no profit”. But as per the GAD reply to the EC, the Public Works Department has spent Rs. 11,75,828 on 21 executive chairs and tables, 136 visitors chairs for 21 rooms allotted in the Assembly for the parliamentary secretaries. The Delhi Assembly approved Rs.13,26,300 for the same. However, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel denied any allocation of funds. “How can funds be allocated/approved when there are no rooms for them,” said the Speaker. According to the GAD reply, a copy of which is with The Hindu , Delhi Assembly Secretariat in its letter on June 16, 2015, had conveyed approval of Rs.13,26,300 for the “newly renovated offices for the 21 parliamentary secretaries”.

Cabins in Secretariat

Not only were the rooms provided in the Assembly complex, but the PWD also spent Rs. 3,73,871 (Rs.2.22 lakh on civil and electrical work, Rs.1.51 lakh on furniture) on four cabins for AAP MLAs -- Sarita Singh, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Naresh Yadav -- constructed on the 7th floor of the Delhi Secretariat.

Surprisingly, the rooms were also given to 13 parliamentary secretaries in hospitals, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board office, Delhi Jal Board office and Labour Department. MLA Alka Lamba has been allotted two rooms in CPO building at Kashmere Gate. Delhi government’s Arts and Culture Department paid for the renovation of the two rooms. Ms. Lamba also has one room in Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.

In Delhi Jal Board, rooms have been given to MLAs Praveen Kumar, Sharad Chauhan, Adarsh Shastri, Madan Lal, Sarita Singh, while two rooms each have been allotted to Naresh Yadav, Jarnail Singh, Rajesh Rishi and Manoj Kumar.

Other perks

Apart from rooms, the GAD has mentioned that Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri was given Rs. 15,479 for attending a conference on Information Technology in Mumbai held on November 5-6. However, Mr. Shastri denied getting the money. “No, I never got any money for attending a conference. The information isn’t correct,” Mr. Shastri claimed.

Also, some of the parliamentary secretaries chaired review meetings in the absence of the Ministers. The GAD reply states, Urban Development parliamentary secretary Jarnail Singh chaired the review meeting on May 27, 2016. Similarly, Mr. Shastri attended the review meeting on WiFi project and also the Cabinet meeting held on September 15, 2015, for engaging consultant for the project.

Role in policy making

Some parliamentary secretaries were also engaged in formulating policies. “A committee of MLAs Somdutt, Rajesh Gupta and Sukhbir Dalal was constituted by the Power Minister for framing a revised policy for street lights,” said the reply. The GAD office reported that the parliamentary secretaries used to sit in Delhi Ministers’ offices.

Despite repeated attempts by The Hindu , PWD Minister Satyendar Jain could not be contacted.

The parliamentary secretaries were appointed by the AAP government on March 13, 2015.

The role of these 21 parliamentary secretaries was to facilitate better functioning and help the Ministers, without getting any remuneration. The matter went to court on September 8 and the High Court set aside their appointments as the order was given without the consent of Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.

The Election Commission is hearing depositions on the question of disqualification of the 21 AAP MLAs on the grounds that theirs is an “office of profit” apart from the entitlements they get as MLAs.

On Friday, the EC directed the 21 MLAs to file their final reply by October 7.

