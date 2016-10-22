Mr Modi lauded his government's new policy to promote regional air connectivity which will bring smaller towns and places on air route while blaming the previous governments of "lacking in vision to push and develop aviation sector in the country."

In his first visit to Vadodara from where he had contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014 after he became Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new integrated airport terminal, country's second green airport terminal, and also attended a social welfare camp to hand out assistive devices and aids to around 8000 specially abled persons.

"I am happy that after the NDA government came to power, two airports in the country have become fully green," Mr. Modi said while opening the new terminal which has been built at the cost of Rs 160 crore and has been designed by Delhi based Creative Group to be fully compliant to the green building norms.

Mr Modi lauded his government's new policy to promote regional air connectivity which will bring smaller towns and places on air route while blaming the previous governments of "lacking in vision to push and develop aviation sector in the country."

After opening the new terminal, Mr Modi headed to attend a camp to distribute assistive devices to around 8000 specially abled persons as part of the government's scheme for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

“Distributing equipment is a very small part of the programme. The larger aspect is our duty to care for our Divyang sisters and brothers," Mr Modi said .

"In every infrastructure we create, we have to be conscious about the requirements of our Divyang sisters and brothers."

Listing achievements of his government which is in half of its five year term, Prime Minister said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world.

"Through direct benefit transfer (DBT) of subsidies and other benefits, the government has blocked leakages of Rs. 35000 crore per annum. while it has unearthed black money to the tune of Rs 65000 crore under the income declaration scheme. Without any surgical strike, we have got Rs 1 lakh crore," said, adding, "now imagine, what will happen if I carry out surgical strikes."

The Prime Minister also talked about the new scheme to provide cooking gas connections to poor in rural areas and said women are the main beneficiaries of schemes and programmes of his government.

In Vadodara, as part of the government's welfare camp for specially abled, the CSR advisory and consulting firm Fulcrum and Seal for Life organised a workshop to empower specially abled persons.

This was Mr Modi's fourth visit in last two months in his home state which goes to the assembly polls next year.