At Ramlila, Modi equates slaying of Ravan with fight against terrorism.

Equating the fight against terrorism to the slaying of Ravan by Ram in the epic Ramayana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Vijayadashami urged all “forces of humanity” to unite against terrorism, an “enemy of humanity.”

He also urged people to annihilate the “Ravan within us,” alluding to the social evils and parochial practices in the country. On every Dussehra, the nation and people must assess the social evils they have eliminated, Mr. Modi said, addressing the Ramlila function at Aishbagh here on Tuesday evening.

Though Mr. Modi did not make any direct reference to Pakistan or the ongoing debate over terrorism and the army’s surgical strikes in response to the Uri attacks, his speech was laced with allusions to the issue.

There was a need to not just “uproot terrorists” but those “giving them refuge and support” must also “not be forgiven,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi became the first premier to celebrate Ramlila outside Delhi, provoking opposition parties to accuse the BJP of politicising the festival in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Aishbagh Ramlila is staged with a theme every year and this year was focussed on ‘atankvaad ka samool naash’ (destruction of terrorism from its roots), which formed the crux of Mr. Modi’s appeal at the festival.

“Without the end of terrorism, it is not possible to safeguard humanity,” he said, urging people to stay alert to the threats of terrorism no matter where they lived. “If you believe you are safe from it, nobody is safe. Terrorism has no boundaries or borders, it has no maryada (decorum or propriety). It can destroy all things human. It is necessary for all forces of humanity to unite.”

At a time when BSP chief Mayawati has claimed that the Modi government could go to war with Pakistan to gain advantage in U.P., Mr. Modi spoke of India as the land of ‘Buddh’ (the Buddha) and not yudh(war). War may be necessary in certain circumstances and time, but “this land’s path is not of yudhbut of Buddh,” he said. He stressed that Buddha’s path remained the country’s destination.

To tackle and annihilate terrorism, Mr. Modi, who began and ended his speech with chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, urged people to take lessons from the Ramayana. He hailed Lord Ram as a “representative of human values and sacrifice,” the polar opposite of terrorism. If common Indians could not stand up to the stature of Ram, they could at least play the role of Jatayu, a bird who courageously tried to rescue Sita while she was being abducted, Mr. Modi said. “Who was the first to fight against terrorism? Was it a solider? Or a politician? The Ramayan is witness. The first person to fight against terrorism was Jatayu. In honour of a woman, he struggled against a powerful force like Ravana. He gives message of courage,” Mr. Modi said. If every citizen kept an alert eye on terrorists, it would make it difficult for them to succeed, he said.

Mr. Modi also used motif of Sita’s honour to push through the idea of protecting the girl child. He urged people to take inspiration from the message of Vijayadashmi and end all social evils, which he said existed as “different forms and scattered pieces of Ravan” in modern life. “While burning Ravan we must also resolve to end all our social evils in a similar fashion. The Ravan within us must be destroyed. We must eliminate our top 10 faults, all those things which bring downour lives; bad thoughts and ideas, and misconduct,” Mr. Modi said, listing casteism, communalism, illiteracy, corruption, illiteracy and superstition, as some of the issues haunting the nation. Mr. Modi received a mace and a stole from the organisers, before he shot an arrow to symbolically mark the opening of the Ramlila. Home Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh shared the stage with him. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who welcomed Mr. Modi at the airport as part of protocol, did not attend the Ramlila though Governor Ram Naik did. The announcers on many instances referred to Ravan as an “atankhi” or terrorist.

Promoted as one of the oldest Ramlilas in the country by its organizers, the Aishbagh event is known for depicting the syncretic culture of Lucknow and Awadh. Harishchandra Agarwal, convenor of the Ramlila committee, said Aishbagh Dasara was an example of the “communal harmony” of the city. He claims the Aishbagh Ram Leela dates back to the times of 16th century saint-poet Tulsidas, who wrote the Ramcharitramanas. The Ram Lila acquired a permanent venue thanks to the patronage of the Nawabs, especially Nawab Asaf-ud-Daulah, who also attended the programme during his time and donated 6.5 acre land each for the Eidgah and Ram Lila Maidan. The Eidgah, Lucknow’s largest Sunni mosque, is located across the maidan.