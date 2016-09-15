All ears:Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi interacts with a farmer at ‘Khat Pe Charcha’ programme during his Kisan Yatra in Mirzapur on Wednesday. photo: PTI

Congress vice-president promises loan waiver for farmers

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister was busy globe trotting while the farmers were facing many problems.

The Congress leader reached Mirzapur on the seventh day of his ongoing ‘Kisan Yatra’ which began at Deoria and will end in New Delhi.

The Gandhi scion also told rally here that if a Congress government was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, a loan waiver for farmers would be announced within 10 days.

“Modi has waived off loans of Rs 1.10 lakh crore of industrialists but we will be waiving off the loans of poor farmers,” he said.

At the Khaat Sabha here, there was a repeat of an earlier incident and people took away more than a thousand cots even as Gandhi was speaking.

Mr. Gandhi added that his slogan was ‘Karj maaf, bijli bill half’

It was after 37 years that a member of the Gandhi family addressed a rally at Bishada in Mirzapur. Mr. Gandhi’s grandmother and late prime minister Indira Gandhi visited it in 1979.

Trying to connect with the crowd, Mr. Gandhi said he had come to learn from the people rather than to lecture them.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Vindhyachal temple, after which he will make a brief stopover at the Kanti Mazaar and offer a chadar, a Congress leader told IANS.

His entourage will then leave for Gopiganj, Bhadohi, and then for Allahabad, the native place of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

He will address a rally at Allahabad and another at Handia and will stay overnight at Anand Bhawan.

Congress leader Nandi Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said Mr. Gandhi will resume the onward journey on Thursday after praying at the Hanuman temple in Civil Lines.

He will later hold a Khaat Sabha at Chowk, address rallies near the Katra Career Coaching and Allahabad University.

Uttar Pradesh will see assembly elections next year.-IANS