The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) will write to President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the Congress government’s “complete failure” in maintaining law and order in Mizoram and urging them to impose President’s rule in the State.

Former Chief Minister Zoramthanga told reporters on Tuesday that Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh had in a letter to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla clearly pointed out that there was a “complete break down” of law and order in Lunglei district of Mizoram.

“In a democracy, the three pillars should work together,” Zoramthanga said, pointing out that “there is no judiciary in Lunglei district as the Gauhati High Court withdrew the whole judiciary from the district due to security reasons”.

He said if one of the pillars of democracy could not function, the only alternative was to place the State under President’s rule.

If the same situation arose during the MNF rule, when the Congress was in power at the Centre, Mizoram would be placed under President’s rule immediately, the MNF chief claimed.

A mob belonging to Zohnuai locality of Lunglei had attacked district court buildings with stones and bricks and ransacked the official residence of the Civil Judge on Thursday last.

A crowd had gathered in front of the district court demanding to see Stephen Lalchawiliana (26) who was to be produced before the court for allegedly killing C Lalsawmliana (33) of Zohnuai locality of Lunglei on August 27 night. The crowd turned unruly after learning that the accused was already remanded to judicial custody by holding a camp court inside the district jail.

The incident resulted in the Gauhati High Court withdrawing all the three judges from Aizawl, including the District and Sessions Judge R. Thanga and attaching them to Aizawl on Thursday itself.

The High Court also directed the judicial officer of neighbouring Lawngtlai district who used to hold circuit court in Lunglei district not to continue holding circuit court in Lunglei district till further orders.

Gauhati High Court Chief then sent a strongly-worded letter to the Chief Minister in which he described the incident as a “slur on the administration and immense failure of the law enforcement mechanism”.

Justice Singh had said that unless a stern action was taken immediately, the incident spur would similar adversities in the future.

The State government on Monday decided to institute a magisterial inquiry and appointed Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner Kanan Gopinathan to conduct the inquiry.

Suspension of Lunglei district Deputy Commissioner Abhijit Vijay Choudhuri was also recommended to the Union Home Ministry. - PTI