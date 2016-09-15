Three men, including two alleged associates of AAP legislator Gulab Singh, barged into the office of a property dealer and tried to extort money from him at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Bindapur, the police said on Tuesday.

Two nabbed

Two of the accused were nabbed following a brief scuffle, while the third managed to flee in a Toyota Innova car belonging to the MLA, said Dependra Pathak, Joint CP (south-western range).

The nabbed men, Satish and Jagdish, are being booked for extortion and will be arrested, said the officer.

Efforts are on to nab the third suspect, Devender, he added.

Jagdish, an ex-Armyman, was found in possession of a pistol.

MLA speaks

Responding to the allegations, the MLA from Matiala constituency told The Hindu that Satish had campaigned for him during the last Assembly elections, but was not associated with him in any way after that.

“I have not been in touch with Satish since the elections. He does not work for me and has nothing to do with me,” said Mr. Singh.

About Devender, the MLA conceded that he works as his driver, but claimed that he was tricked into driving the other two suspects to the alleged spot of crime.

“Devender is an honest man. The other two men requested him to drop them to Bindapur. He obliged as he remembered that Satish had campaigned for us. Devender was unaware of their motives and left the spot as soon as he noticed some problem,” said the MLA.

‘ Being dragged’

He agreed that the Innova car belonged to his office, but alleged that his name was being dragged into the incident as he had repeatedly hit out against “illegal constructions” in the area.

The complainants have been identified as Rinku Diwan and his business partner Deepak Sharma.

The accused were allegedly demanding Rs 1.5 lakh as extortion amount from the businessmen.

“Two of the suspects are alleged to be working at the office of MLA Singh. We are verifying the alleged connections,” said Mr. Pathak.