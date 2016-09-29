Representatives of the Mizoram government and the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) militants will hold the second round of peace talks in Aizawl on October 5, Additional Secretary for the State Home Department Lalbiakzama said on Wednesday.

Lalbiakzama told PTI that some of the six-member HPC(D) delegation led by Lalthalien were expected to arrive in Aizawl on Tuesday next.

The second round of parleys scheduled to be held in mid-September was deferred as the government delegation members were having tight schedules due to Bru repatriation issues.

Sources in the HPC(D) said the second round of talks would deliberate on demands of the Hmar outfit seeking greater autonomy and power for the Sinlung Hill Development Council (SHDC) constituted after the erstwhile underground HPC and the State government signed an agreement in 1994.

The first round of talks was held on August 10. - PTI

