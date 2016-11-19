Apprehending his arrest in a murder case, industrialist and chief of Orissa Stevedores Limited Mahaimananda Mishra, whose anticipatory bail application is still pending in Orissa High Court, in a fresh plea to the HC on Friday has sought to quash the impugned Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against him by the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police (SP).

Challenging the Circular issued in connection with the murder case registered against him by the Paradeep police, Mishra in his plea has termed the same to have been issued without authority of law of jurisdiction and has urged the High Court to declare the Circular as non-est in the eyes of law.

Mishra is booked in the case for allegedly masterminding the murder of one Mahendra Swain on October 25 this year at Paradeep. Swain was the local branch manager of a rival stevedores company and apparently had a business rivalry with Mishra. The local police have already arrested five persons in this connection.

In a related development, Congress leader Bapi Sarkel on Friday marched towards the office of the district SP along with some of his supporters after he came to know that the SP has issued a Lookout Circular against him also. A labour leader of Paradeep, Sarkel terms the police move a political conspiracy against him at the behest of local BJD leader and State Cabinet Minister Damodar Rout

Mishra accuses local police of being vindictive in registering the FIR and issuing the LOC against him just a day after booking him. Along with Mishra, three of associates -- Basant Bal, Subash Acharya and Debi Prasad Tripathy -- have also sought advance bail in this connection.

In his petition to the HC, Mishra says that no notice has been issued to him either under section 160 or under 41-A of CrPC to appear before the investigating officer (IO). “Just a day after registration of FIR, on October 28, the police issued the Circular in an arbitrary, mala fide and illegal manner,” he said in the plea adding that he came to know about the circular from newspaper reports and from internet.