A minor rape victim at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi allegedly tried to immolate herself by pouring kerosene, fearing that an accused in the case, who came out on bail recently may kill her, the police said on Thursday.

The minor girl who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries in the incident on Wednesday is being treated at a hospital here. Her condition is stated to be stable and out of danger now.

She took the extreme step at her residence in Nayagaon, around 15 km from here, out of the fear that the accused would harm her, Itarsi Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anil Sharma said. She was allegedly raped in February last following which two accused were arrested, he said.

The main accused is lodged in jail but one of his accomplices (Anil Yadav) was released on bail nearly two months back and since then the victim is gripped with a fear that he may take revenge or might kill her, Mr. Sharma said.