NEW DELHI, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 05:59 IST

Ministers away, Delhi in ICU, says Opposition

  • Staff Reporter
: As more people fell prey to vector-borne illnesses in the Capital on Tuesday, a blame-game started between the Aam Aadmi Party government and Opposition parties.

While the ruling AAP blamed Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and the three Municipal Corporations for the growing mosquito menace, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also controls the three MCDs, asked for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. Mr. Kejriwal, who is in Bengaluru for a throat surgery, said he and his government had been left with no power even to “buy a pen” and that people should question the “Prime Minister and Lt Governor” (over the matter).

In reply, the BJP attempted to corner the AAP dispensation with allegations of deliberate neglect, pointing out that three ministers from the five-member Cabinet were out of station on political activity.

On its part, the AAP claimed that the actions of the BJP-ruled MCDs had proved that the BJP “does not care about people and their problems.”

The MCDs, the AAP alleged, had not only failed to spend money allocated to it to take preventive measures to deal with vector-borne diseases but the money shown spent had “been embezzled”.

According to civic bodies, the figures for dengue, chikungunya and malaria infections stood at 1,158, 1,057 and 21 respectively till September 10. Health Minister Satyendar Jain was away to Goa for party work, Labour Minister Gopal Rai is in Chhattisgarh and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Finland for a conference. That left Water Minister Kapil Mishra to fend off the political attack.

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay said it was a matter of grave concern that while Delhi was fighting against the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya, the Delhi government was “on leave.”

“In spite of financial difficulties the employees deputed for the eradication of mosquitoes in the three Municipal Corporations are working very hard. We appreciate their work and request that your services are required day and night and you should fully cooperate...Meanwhile, some of them (Delhi’s Ministers) are busy in their own treatment while others (are busy with) political campaigns.,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

“Kejriwal in Bengaluru, Deputy CM in Finland, Hussain (Imran) gone for Haj, Gopal Rai in Chhattisgarh and LG too in foreign... and Delhi is in ICU,” Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken tweeted.

BJP accuses AAP of deliberate neglect; points out that

three of its Ministers are out of station

