Minister yields to demands of Rewari students to upgrade school

The students, who have been protesting since May 10, said they would not give up until their demand was met. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Accepting the demand of the girl students to upgrade the high school in Gothra Tappa Dahina village in Rewari, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Wednesday announced that the admission process for the new classes would be initiated on Thursday.

Holding a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Sharma said admission process for classes 11 and 12 to the school for the current session would be started with the appointment of a principal on Thursday. He, however, said that notification formalities might take a few more days.

The Education department's Joint Secretary has also conveyed to Director, Secondary Education, in writing saying that the Haryana Governor has accorded the upgradation of the Gothara Tappa Dahina high school to senior secondary level with effect from session 2017-18.

Thirteen girls from the village are on indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days seeking to upgrade their village school to senior secondary level. The girls alleged that the boys passed lewd comments at them and harassed them on their way to school in neighbouring Kanwali village. The village Sarpanch Suresh Chauhan and sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav are also holding the hunger strike in support of the protesting girl students.

Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, Yash Garg said that he was on his way to the protest site to communicate the decision taken by the Haryana Government and was hopeful that the agitation would be called off.

Mr. Chauhan said that he was yet to receive any official communication on the announcement made by the Education Minister. He, however, added that the agitation would be called off if the admission process was initiated.