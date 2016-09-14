Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Tuesday assured that effective steps will be taken for speedy solution of flood and erosion related problems in Assam.

The Union Minister is currently visiting Assam to assess the extent of damages caused by floods and erosion and held a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh where he was requested to ensure Centre’s financial aid along with other assistance to save the State from the recurrent problems of flood and erosion.

Mr. Sonowal also submitted a report highlighting the magnitude of damages induced by waves of floods in Assam this year and drew the Union Minister’s attention to the perennial problem of flood and erosion and their effect on the lives and economy of the state, an official release said.

The Chief Minister emphasised on using modern technology to tame the Brahmaputrato minimise its mayhem along the downstream.

He told Mr. Balyan that heavy siltation on the river bed substantially reduced water bearing capacity of the Brahmaputra and to check floods, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have to be controlled in line with the Huang Ho river of China. - PTI