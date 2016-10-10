Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday hit out at militants for targeting the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI), saying the ultras don’t want young Kashmiri boys and girls to stand on their feet.

“All the EDI ever did was to train young Kashmiri boys and girls to stand on their own feet and not seek government jobs. Militants don’t like that!” Omar tweeted.

The militants today attacked the EDI building in Pampore for the second time this year with the first attack taking place in February.

“No wonder for the 2nd time this year they have attacked the institute.They want young Kashmiris to be subservient and bitter not self-reliant,” Mr. Abdullah added.

Two to three militants are believed to have entered into the building of Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) in the wee hours today.

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well.Two soldiers, including an officer, a civilian employee of the Institute and three militants were killed in that operation that lasted 48 hours.

In another tweet, the National Conference working president hit out at the Centre for its “blase” attitude towards the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every day it’s either militants snatching guns or then militants staging attacks. How can the Centre be so blas about where J&K is headed?” he asked.