Militants today attacked a security forces’ picket in Kulgam district of south Kashmir but no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

“Militants opened fire on a joint picket of Police and CRPF at Behibagh in Yaripora area of Kulgam district at around 5.00 p.m.,” a police official said.

He said no one was hurt in the attack carried out by militants, who fled from the scene after firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operations to track down the assailants, he said.