Pulwama attack: five CRPF jawans killed

Policemen stand guard outside the Central Reserve Police Force training centre during a gunbattle with suspected militants in Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Militants on Sunday morning attacked a CRPF installation in south Kashmir's Pulwama, triggering a gunfight. Five jawans and three militants were killed in the attack.

Jaish-e-Muhammad group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Preliminary reports suggest a group of militants, believed to be around three, targetted the installation of 185 BN CRPF near at Lethpora area of Awantipora around 3 a.m.

"The militants lobbed grenades and opened indiscriminate fire at the entrance of the security installation," said a police official.

The fire between militants and the security forces is going on. The militants are believed to be a fidayeen (suicide) group and may have entered the complex, which is also a training centre of CRPF.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to zero in on the militants.