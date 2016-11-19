A search is on to find the militants involved in the ambush.

Three Army jawans were killed and another four injured in an early morning attack on an Army convoy by suspected militants of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in Tinsukia district of Assam.

“IED blast, Tinsukia Update. Three soldiers martyred and four soldiers injured. Search operation is on,” the Army’s Eastern Command said in a tweet.

“The ambush happened at around 5.30 am on Saturday morning. Militants had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the road. When the IED exploded, the convoy stopped. Then the militants fired indiscriminately in which three jawans were killed,” Army sources said.

The three soldiers have been identified as Hav Multan Singh, Hav Rishipal Singh and Naik Narpat Singh.

According to sources the incident took place inside a reserve forest near Digboi in Tinsukia district of Assam. The injured jawans were airlifted to nearby Army base hospital.

Officials said that the area is thickly forested which facilitated the militants to escape. Security forces launched a massive search operation to seal the area and apprehend the militants.