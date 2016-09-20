A MiG-21 fighter jet today made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport after developing a “technical snag” but no one including the pilot was hurt in the incident.

“The fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Srinagar Airport after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the plane,” airport sources said here.

They said fire tenders were rushed to the runaway to ensure that the aircraft did not catch fire.

“The tyres of the jet were badly burnt due to the emergency landing but timely action saved the plane,” they added.

Meanwhile, the civilian flights to and fro Srinagar Airport were briefly delayed in view of the jet making emergency landing.

Indian Air Force officials refused to comment on the incident while Public Relations Officer, Defence, said he would comment after collecting information from the authorities concerned.