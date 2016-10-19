An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning while on routine duty.

According to an IAF spokesperson, the transport helicopter was carrying out a routine task from a helipad North of Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

“It was a force landing immediately after take-off. All crew and passengers are safe,” the spokesperson added.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.