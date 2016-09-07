In the wake of the reports of beef biryani being sold in several areas in Mewat, the local police will soon lift samples from meat-sellers across the district, which is mostly dominated by the Muslim population, for examination.

The directions to this effect have been issued to the Mewat Police by the Gau Sewa Aayog chairman Bhani Ram Mangla and Cow Protection Task Force in-charge, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bharti Arora.

Mr. Mangla told The Hindu that there were reports of beef biryani being sold from across Mewat, including towns and villages such as Nuh, Ferozpur Jhirka, Nagina, Punhana, Bhadas, Shah Chokha, Shikrawa, Rawli and directions were issued to the district police to lift samples from shops, hotels and rehriwalas (roadside vendors) selling meat and biryani. He said that the samples would be sent for examination and action would be taken as per the law if beef was found in the samples. Mr. Mangla said that the Haryana government had promulgated a strict law against cow smuggling and slaughtering.

Ms. Arora, however, said that most of the complaints regarding beef biryani were from Ferzopur Jhirka and several samples had been lifted from this place. “The samples have been lifted and sent for examination. As per the act, anyone selling or storing beef is liable to five years imprisonment,” Ms. Arora told The Hindu. She added that more samples would be collected as and when there is any such complaint.

She added that there were complaints of cow smuggling and slaughtering from several areas in Mewat, especially those bordering the Palwal district. “Our teams are working on these complaints. Also we had a meeting with the Station House Officers of various police stations in Mewat today [on Tuesday] in this regard. They have been told about the new act and on the need to take action,” said Ms. Arora.

Mr. Mangla told The Hindu that a mahapanchayat would be organised soon in Punhana making an appeal to the Muslim population to not to sacrifice cow on the occasion of forthcoming Bakr-Eid. He said that religious leaders from all religions would be invited to the meeting.

The Haryana government had last year enacted the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act which has a provision of imprisonment of up to 10 years in case of cow slaughter.

Cow slaughter and smuggling is a sensitive issue across Haryana as the animal is held in high respect and the locals have formed several “Gau Rakshak Dals” to keep a vigil on those involved in the crime. Recently, a video had surfaced where the “Gau Rakshaks” were seen forcibly feeding cow dung to two alleged beef smugglers in Faridabad.