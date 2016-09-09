Meghalaya Assembly today ratified the Goods and Services Constitution Amendment Bill.

Law Minister Roshan Warjri moved the government resolution for ratification of the bill.

As no one opposed it, Speaker A.T. Mondal declared that the House approved and adopted the government resolution for ratification of the Bill.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma who chaired the Cabinet meeting before the session told reporters, “There are indications that the state would not lose revenue after GST is introduced throughout the country.”

Meghalaya became the 17th and the second Congress-ruled state after Himachal Pradesh to ratify the GST Bill.