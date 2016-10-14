Rana after hearing about the protest aplologised and said he deleted his post because he did not mean to offend anyone.

A school principal in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Thursday for writing a Facebook post on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS leaders on Dussehra. Muddassir Rana who heads a private school in Sardhana area of Meerut, was arrested and is in judicial custody.

Rana had written a post on Facebook in which he had greeted people for Dussehra and shown Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other BJP leaders and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as part of Ravan's ten heads.

Rana was arrested under Section 153-A of IPC (promoting disharmony) and 66 A of the IT Act after several Hindutva groups protested against him and demanded the police to arrest him. They filed a complaint against him after which the police registered teh case and arrested him.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut Praveen Ranjan said, “ Rana was sent to jail. We will investigate going by the facts of the case. A case has also been registered against him under Section 153-A of IPC and 66 A of the IT Act.”

Rana after hearing about the protest aplologised and said he deleted his post because he did not mean to offend anyone.

“I did not intend to hurt or offend anyone's feelings. That is why I deleted the post also. If apologize and express regret if somebody got hurt by my action. But I want to reiterate that I did not mean to offend or hurt anyone,” Rana had told the media before being arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.