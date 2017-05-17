Medical board for abortion of pregnant girl

more-in

A panel of doctors here on Tuesday decided to abort the foetus of the 10-year-old girl, who was found to be five months pregnant after allegedly being raped repeatedly by her stepfather.

Earlier in the day, the district court here left it to the medical board of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, to take a call on the matter.

“The board has decided to go with the abortion,” Dr. Prashant Kumar of PGIMS said.

“This decision is in the best interest of the child (10-year-old girl),” he said.

Dr. Kumar said the process of abortion had already been started and may take hours or even a couple of days.

Dr. Kumar stated the girl’s condition to be stable.