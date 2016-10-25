She said the NDA government, working on the agenda of the RSS, was trying to rake up issues like triple talaq and Uniform Civil Code for electoral benefits.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his remarks against triple talaq, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said he was doing “disgusting politics” by raking up the issue in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in various states, including the all-crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Ms. Mayawati said it was “not proper” for him to enforce his opinion or decision on any community, and advised the Prime Minister to leave the issue to be solved by a “common consensus” within the Muslim community. She said the NDA government, working on the agenda of the RSS, was trying to rake up issues like triple talaq and Uniform Civil Code for electoral benefits.

The Modi government, she said, was trying hard to enforce the “parochial, fundamentalist and communal agenda” of the RSS on the people by some means of the other. It will “not be proper: for the Prime Minister to enforce a decision on any community based on the agenda of the RSS, Ms. Mayawati said.

“Rather than interfering with the triple talaq issue, it would be better if the Modi government let the Muslim society draw its own consensus on the issue,” the former UP chief minister said, also accusing the Modi government of trying to flare up “non-issues” in a controversial manner.

She questioned the credibility of Mr. Modi’s comments by pointing out to the atrocity against Muslims under his tenure since 2014. She linked it to the atrocity suffered by Dalits, her core constituency. Muslims were murdered and an attempt was made to “terrorize” them under the name of ‘gau raksha’, she said, adding that the same gau raksha later made Dalits its victims.

Ms. Mayawati said the incidents in Una, Banaskantha, Mewat, Dadri and Jharkhand were good examples. She also criticised the NDA for snatching away the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Ms. Mayawati’s comments came a day after Mr. Modi broke his silence over the issue of triple talaq.

Mr. Modi on Monday spoke out against triple talaq, arguing that in the 21st century the “lives of Muslim women cannot be allowed to be ruined” by the contentious custom. He appealed the media to not give the debate a “Hindu-Muslim” colour, while calling for an informed discussion on the issue with the engagement of the experts and intellectuals from the Muslim community.

“Politics and elections have their own place. Getting Muslim women their rights as per the Constitution is the responsibility of the government and the society,” the PM said in Mahoba in Bundelkhand. Addressing a Bundelkhand Parivartan rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Modi raised the issue of triple talaq among Muslims while condemning the practice of female foeticide among Hindus, stressing that “sisters, mothers and daughters should be protected irrespective of community or religion.” “My government has taken strong steps (against foeticide),” he said.

Though he made veiled references to the issue of triple talaq during his Dassara speech in Lucknow recently, it was the first time the PM directly expressed his opinion on rights of Muslim women in the ongoing debate.

“If a Hindu commits female foeticide he will have to go to jail. Similarly, what is the crime of my Muslim sisters that somebody (their husbands) utters talaq thrice over the phone and their lives are destroyed,” Mr. Modi said.

The PM said that in the government’s submission in the Supreme Court, after a petition against triple talaq by some Muslim women, the Central government had clearly stated that there should be no discrimination against women on the basis of religion. “Democracy wants discussion. But there are people who want to digress from triple talaq and instigating people. Lives of Muslim women in the country cannot be allowed to be ruined by triple talaq,” Mr. Modi said. Raising the pitch, he asked the crowd if the rights of Muslim women should be protected, if “Muslim mothers and sisters” be protected and they get equal rights.

In an appeal to media, especially television channels debating triple talaq, Mr. Modi urged them to not turn the discussion into a government versus opposition, BJP versus others or “Hindu-Muslim issue.” He said the debate on triple talaq must engage the intellectuals and experts from the Muslim community. “The debate should be between knowledgeable persons from the Muslim community, who know their sastras, the Quran. There are progressive, educated and scientific people in the community. The discussion should be between those who want change in Muslim society and those who do not want the country to know what the issue is.”