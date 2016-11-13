Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeal to people to give him 50 days to rid the country of black money, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused him of indulging in “emotional blackmail.”

Terming his decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes “immature” and “hurried,” Ms. Mayawati said if Mr. Modi had actually understood the distress of common people, he would have never taken such a step. Citing Mr. Modi’s Goa address, Ms. Mayawati urged him to take steps to resolve problems.