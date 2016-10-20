Bringing an end to the confusion over the Matriculation examination, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which conducts the examination every year, on Wednesday announced that the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination would begin from February 28 next year.

Speaking to newsmen here, the BSE president Sushant Das said the two-week-long examination would end on March 10 before the festivals of Dola Purnima and Holi. “Notifications for filling up the form and the examination schedule would be out in the first week of next month”, Mr. Das said, adding that over six lakh students are expected to appear the examinations next year.

Confusions over the examination dates arose in view of the State panchayat elections due in February next year. The State election commission had reportedly asked the Board not to fix any examinations in February 2017 following which the Board brought this to the notice of the State School and Mass Education Department.