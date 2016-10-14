In view of the State panchayat elections due in February next year, the matriculation examination for Odia medium schools is unlikely to be held during the same time. To avoid the scorching summer, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha had been holding the matriculation examination in February every year for the past several years.

“In view of the ensuing panchayat elections likely in February 2017, we will not be in a position to conduct the matriculation examination around the same time”, informed the BSE president Sushant Das on Thursday. Since the teachers would be engaged in election duties and the schools would serve as booths, it would not be possible to conduct the examination in February, Mr. Das said.

He further informed that the State Election Commission has also suggested to the Board not to fix any examination during February after the Board informed the Commission through the State government that the tentative date to begin next year’s matriculation examination has been fixed for February 28.

“After the State Election Commission’s suggestions, we are thinking of postponing the examination maximum up to the first week of March”, Mr. Das said adding that the Board is not prepared to hold the examination in the month of January.

More than six lakh students are likely to write the matriculation examination next year.