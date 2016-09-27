Large security shield and support across political lines for seven lakh marchers

Buoyant after their successful ‘Muk Morcha’ (silent agitation) in Pune last week, Maratha outfits staged a similarly successful march in Sangli in western Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The silent march passed off peacefully, without incident, drawing in massive crowds, as with earlier such agitations across Maharashtra. A robust security shield, comprising of more than 18,000 police personnel, was in place to preclude any untoward incident.

According to the organisers, more than seven lakh people from all walks of life took part in the rally, the second in western Maharashtra, under the umbrella of the ‘Maratha Kranti Muk Morcha’, which commenced from the city’s Krantisinh Nana Patil Square and culminated at the District Collector’s office in a disciplined manner in about two hours.

Upon reaching the office, a group of girls submitted a memorandum along with a charter of demands to Sangli District Collector Shekhar Gaikwad.

Muslim volunteers



A highlight of the Sangli march was the strong backing it received from Muslim groups as well. Many volunteers from the Muslim community were seen distributing water to thirsty marchers during the course of the agitation.

As has been common to all marches, the protestors carried saffron flags bearing a portrait of the Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj, wore black armbands, and held aloft hoardings demanding an end to the misuse of the Atrocity Act and speedy redressal for the heinous Kopardi crime in which a minor girl from the Maratha community was brutally raped and murdered in Ahmednagar district this July.

The event likewise witnessed the participation of important Maratha politicians of the region, cutting across party and ideological lines, and included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjaykaka Patil, BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil, Congress leader Patangrao Kadam and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayantrao Patil, among others.