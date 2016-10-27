Two more naxalites were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the jungle near Panasaput in cut off area Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district of Odisha in the wee hours of Thursday.

Two Self Loading Rifles (SLR) were seized from the naxalites. With this, the death toll of Maoists during continuing joint anti-Maoist operation by Greyhound of Andhra Pradesh and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha police in Chitrakonda reservoir since Sunday night rose to 30. According to police sources, intense search operation is continuing in Pansaput jungle and its adjoining areas.

During this search operation security forces had encountered some Maoists and in the exchange of fire two ultras were killed. Bodies of the deceased would be brought to Malkangiri district police headquarter.

Security forces had attacked a major congregation of Maoists in this area at wee hours of Monday. Twenty four Naxalites had been killed. But dreaded Maoist Ramkrishna alias RK had managed to escape from the spot while his son was killed in the encounter. In the continuing search operation, security forces had slain four more Naxalites on Tuesday in the same area.