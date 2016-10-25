Continuing the offensive against the banned CPI(Maoist) rebels in in the Chitrakonda block of Odisha at the cut-off area close to the Andhra-Odisha border, the security forces reportedly gunned down three more rebels in the early hours of Tuesday.

The offensive led by AP Greyhounds and the SOG of Odisha killed 24 Maoists including top leaders near Panasput village under Chitrakonda police station limits in the early hours of Monday.

However, both Malkangiri SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra and Visakhapatnam SP Rahul Dev Sharma who are camping at Malkangiri did not confirm Tuesday's attack, but stated that they also heard of it and they are trying to establish communication with the combing party.