Maoists murdered two persons, including a village guard, in the Kalahandi district of Odisha accusing them of being police informers.

According to sources, the ultras had kidnapped six persons, including a village guard named Chemu Harijan from Katlang village under Bijipur police station limits, on Tuesday. While others were released later by them, Chemu’s body was found on the village outskirts on Wednesday morning. His throat had been slit open by some sharp weapon. His bike was also burnt down.

In another incident, armed Maoists abducted three persons from Selpang village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station limits. One of the victims named Lalu Harijan was murdered by Maoists, while the other two were released. Lalu’s body was located on Wednesday afternoon.

On October 15, a female Maoist cadre named Sangita had been killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Katlang reserve forest area of Kalahandi district.

It is suspected that the Maoists had killed the two poor Dalits in retaliation.