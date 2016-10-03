A pistol with a loaded magazine and other items were also recovered from the deceased Maoist.

A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed during a gunbattle with the security forces in Kondagaon district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday night.

“A small party, comprising district force from Bayanar police station and CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force), had gone for a search operation yesterday (Sunday) morning. An exchange of fire took place between the forces and the Maoists near Chheri Forest in the evening. The Maoists fired on the police party with automatic weapons to which our party retaliated in self-defense. A dead body of a male Maoist in Maoist uniform was recovered after searching the area,” informed Mr.Santosh Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kondagaon district.

A pistol with a loaded magazine and other items were also recovered from the deceased Maoist.

“The area could not be searched properly due to the sunset. It seems the Maoists have suffered heavily (during the encounter). The police parties have returned safely to Bayanar late night,” added Mr.Singh.

Efforts are on to identify the dead Maoist.