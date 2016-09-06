A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

“An encounter took place this [Tuesday] morning between a small team of 40 DRG [District Reserve Guard] boys, led by Dornapal SHO Ajay Sonkar, and the Maoists in the forest near Koyabekur village. The operation was launched based on inputs that a small action team of the Maoists was planning to attack surrendered Maoists cadres and Gopania Sainik (Secret Agents) in Dornapal,” a statement issued by Sukma district Superintendent of Police Mr. I. Kalyan Elesela.

“When the security forces reached the forest area of Koyabekur, the Maoists started firing. There was counter action by the DRG and the post-firing search [of the area] resulted in the recovery of one dead body of a Maoist in uniform,” it added.

The security forces also recovered one country-made weapon and some documents.

The person was identified as Meda Benjami alias Kukkal Mada, president of the ‘Janatana Sarkar’ of the CPI (Maoist) and was looking after ten villages under Kerlapal area committee, claimed the IG.