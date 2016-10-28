Eight persons have been killed and several others received severe burn injuries in a massive fire at a fireworks warehouse in Vadodara. The victims were labourers working in the warehouse.
Police and firemen have rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
More details are awaited.
