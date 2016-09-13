The incident occurred in Matasya nagar industrial area where the digging work for foundation of a factory was underway when the boundary wall of an adjoining factory collapsed suddenly, they said.

Suresh Chand, Ramti Jatav, Goapl Jatav, Kamlesh and Omprakash died in the incident, while Ramteerath was injured and is being treated at the district hospital, Surendra Saini, SHO of Udyog Nagar police station said.

He added that three persons had died on the spot while the remaining succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.