Rewara residents claim that hundreds of right-wing activists thronged their village following a police raid, beat them up, vandalised their houses and butchered their animals.

The Alwar police arrested 12 persons during a raid at a village near Alwar in the early hours of Thursday following complaints of large scale cow slaughtering. The police claim to have recovered 36 bovine carcasses during the raid and rescued six cows.

The residents of Rewara village, however, claimed that hundreds of right wing activists thronged the village on Thursday morning following the raid and beat up the villagers, vandalised their houses and butchered their animals forcing them to flee leaving behind their belongings.

Salim Khan (name changed) said that a few hours after the police raid, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, activists of right-wing organisations came to the village in large numbers and beat them up. “There is a sense of terror among the villagers following the raid. Most of them are hiding in the fields or have fled to their relatives. They are without food and water for several hours.”

He said that he was slated to return to the place of his work following Eid, but had decided to stay back fearing for the security of his family.

Villagers claimed that they were not against the police action on cow slaughtering, but it was wrong for right-wing activists to target innocent villagers. “It all happened in the presence of police. We are ready to help police to track the accused, but right-wing activists cannot be allowed to target the innocent villagers,” said a villager, not willing to be named.

Talking to The Hindu over phone, Ramgarh MLA Gyandev Ahuja denied all allegations against right-wing activists. “I myself was present in the village along with my supporters. We did not touch a single villager. They are on the run because they have committed a crime. We have found remains of cows, bones, ropes and sickles in the village. There are 40 houses in the village and we found 36 carcasses.”

Nogava Police Station House Officer Shiv Raj Gurjar told The Hindu over phone that the raids were mounted following a tip-off that the cows were butchered at the village. “We have arrested 12 people and more people are likely to be arrested. (More) raids are being conducted,” he said.