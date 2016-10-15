The water-filled pit was dug near Ratlam to store material for laying roads

At least 14 people were killed and 17 others injured as a private bus fell into a large pit filled with water near Namli town here on Friday.

Fourteen bodies have been pulled out from the bus, Ratlam district collector Chandrashekar Borkar said. Three persons were rescued.

The bus was on its way to Jaora from Ratlam when the accident occurred on the four-lane road at 12 Patthar Khadan, about two km from Namli town, he said.

The bus fell into a pit that was dug to store soil and gravel used in road-laying. Rain water had collected in the pit.

Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Prashant Choube said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force from Bhopal and divers from Indore were called to help carry out the rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Bhopal during the day, mourned the tragedy.